iHEARTMEDIA/NEW ORLEANS and BATON ROUGE Creative Services Dir. MJ BLOCH has joined BENZTOWN as East Coast Dir./Commercial Production for the company and client YAMANAIR CREATIVE. BLOCH had been with the iHEART clusters for nine years and also worked in iHEART’s National Production Department.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES said, “We’re excited to have MJ BLOCH join our all-star team as East Coast Director of Commercial Production. Her incredible talent and deep experience as a producer make her an industry go-to, and our client YAMANAIR CREATIVE and their customers and listeners will love what they hear. The fact that MJ has done contract work for us in the past and knows our systems is a definite advantage and makes her a terrific fit for this position.”

BLOCH added, "I am overjoyed to join the incredible team at BENZTOWN. They have been family and friends for years, a trusted name for quality wherever I was working, and now, I get to be part of that team! It's a dream come true! We look forward to continuing to super-serve our clients and produce incredible branding and advertising campaigns for radio stations across the globe."

