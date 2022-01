Sports To Talk

SOVEREIGN COMMUNICATIONS Sports WKNW-A (ESPN 1400)/SAULT STE. MARIE, MI has flipped to News-Talk.

The new conservative talk lineup includes MICHIGAN TALK NETWORK's STEVE GRUBER in mornings, PENNSYLVANIA-based syndicated WENDY BELL 9a-noon (ET), PREMIERE's BUCK SEXTON and CLAY TRAVIS for noon-3p, and PREMIERE"s GLENN BECK tape-delayed for afternoon drive.

