Butkus

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS Dir./Acquisition Marketing PATRICK BUTKUS has joined ACAST as VP/Marketing. BUTKUS, who spent two and a half years with DISCOVERY after six years with ESPN and almost two years at NESTLÉ, is based in NEW YORK.

SVP/Marketing Communications and Brand LIZZY POLLOTT said, “PAT is a really important addition to our growing global marketing team, and will allow us to get the ACAST brand in front of thousands more creators, listeners and brands, all around the world.

“It’s testament to our strong growth in the US that we’re able to attract people as talented as PAT, and his years of experience with top media and entertainment brands will be hugely valuable for the whole team -- helping us supercharge our efforts in 2022 and beyond.”

BUTKUS said, “The name ‘ACAST’ is one I’ve heard more and more over the past couple of years, and it’s easy to see why it’s become such a high-profile player in the creator economy -- this is an innovative, ambitious podcast company with the leadership and vision in place to become the world leader. I’m looking forward to playing my part in making that happen.”

