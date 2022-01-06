-
Top Testing Contemporary Christian Songs From RateTheMusic
by Todd Stach
January 6, 2022 at 8:00 AM (PT)
In a continued partnership between ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP and MEDIABASE, fresh RATETHEMUSIC song testing is available each THURSDAY morning.
You can change age ranges and gender to sort song testing scores (it defaults to Persons 12+). Here are this week's Top 5 testing songs W25-54 according to RATETHEMUSIC panelists (1/6):
CROWDER In The House 4.28 PHIL WICKHAM House of the Lord 4.2 SANCTUS REAL My God Is Still the Same 4.18 WE ARE MESSENGERS Come What May 4.07 MAVERICK CITY MUSIC Promises 4.07
