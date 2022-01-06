1/6 Song Testing

In a continued partnership between ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP and MEDIABASE, fresh RATETHEMUSIC song testing is available each THURSDAY morning.



You can change age ranges and gender to sort song testing scores (it defaults to Persons 12+). Here are this week's Top 5 testing songs W25-54 according to RATETHEMUSIC panelists (1/6):

CROWDER In The House 4.28 PHIL WICKHAM

House of the Lord

4.2 SANCTUS REAL My God Is Still the Same 4.18 WE ARE MESSENGERS Come What May 4.07 MAVERICK CITY MUSIC Promises 4.07



