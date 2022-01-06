Concert

CUMULUS Country sister stations KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS and KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS will present the inaugural TEXAS INDEPENDENCE JAM on WENDESDAY, MARCH 2nd, the official date of TEXAS INDEPENDENCE DAY. The event will take place at BILLY BOB’s TEXAS in FORT WORTH.

Artists set to perform include JON PARDI, PARKER McCOLLUM, CLAY WALKER, MARREN MORIS, RYAN HURD, SCOTTY McCREERY, CARLY PEARCE, PRISCILLA BLOCK, DREW PARKER and one additional artist to be revealed the night of the show.

Listeners can win tickets via the stations every weekday. Tickets are available for purchase here beginning FRIDAY, JANUARY 7th.

TEXAS INDEPENDENCE DAY commemorates the 1836 adoption of the TEXAS Declaration of Independence from MEXICO.

« see more Net News