Full Lineup Revealed

The HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO has revealed its full 2022 entertainment lineup for the 2022 RODEOHOUSTON 90th anniversary celebration, set to take place from FEBRUARY 28th through MARCH 20th.

Artists on the multi-genre entertainment lineup who will perform on the RODEOHOUSTON stage in NRG STADIUM include KEITH URBAN, TIM McGRAW, FOR KING & COUNTRY, RICKY MARTIN, LOS TUCANES DE TIJUANA, LUKE BRYAN, MAREN MORRIS, KANE BROWN, JOURNEY, DIERKS BENTLEY, SAM HUNT, GWEN STEFANI, KHALID, CHRIS STAPLETON, MARSHMELLO and BRAD PAISLEY. They will join the previously reported GEORGE STRAIT, with a special appearance from ASHLEY McBRYDE, as well as CODY JOHNSON, BUN B's "H-TOWN TAKEOVER," and PARKER McCOLLUM (NET NEWS 12/9/21).

“We are excited about the level of talent and diverse acts who will perform on the RODEOHOUSTON star stage in 2022,” said RODEO Pres./CEO CHRIS BOLEMAN. “We welcome nine new entertainers who will make their RODEOHOUSTON debut, as well as many fan-favorites, including the ‘King of Country’ music himself, GEORGE STRAIT, who will return to the stage to help celebrate our 90th anniversary.”

Ticket prices start at $20, with a $4 convenience fee, and will be available for purchase starting THURSDAY, JANUARY 13th at RODEOHOUSTON.com.

