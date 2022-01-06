New In Cedar Rapids, IA

KZIA INC. Sports KZIA-HD4-K298BM/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA has flipped to Alternative as “X107.5 REAL ALTERNATIVE” under VP/Programming CHRIS JACKSON.

X107.5 has THE DAVE AND MAHONEY MORNING SHOW weekdays from 6-10a, syndicated from AUDACY Alternative KXTE (ALT 107.5)/LAS VEGAS, where JACKSON previously worked from 2013-2016.

JACKSON is hosting middays (10a-3p) and indicates X107.5 is mostly 90’s & post 00’s alternative hits. CEDAR RAPIDS was long overdue for an Alt-Rock radio station," said JACKSON. "This has always been a rock market! While Active & Classic Rock have dominated the market here for many years, the listeners have been ready for a Rock Alternative. Now we’re giving it to them, programmed by the biggest Alt-Rock nerd in IOWA!"

Check out the station at x1075iowa.com.

