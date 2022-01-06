Owens (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former Classical WGMS (CLASSICAL 103.5)/WASHINGTON radio personality DENNIS OWENS died on SEPTEMBER 26th of degenerative heart failure in NAPLES, FL at 87, according to a report by HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON, the station that replaced the Classical format on 103.5 FM, and the WASHINGTON POST.

After working in CANADA and BERMUDA, the LONDON native joined WGMS and WTOP part-time in 1966, hosted overnights starting in 1972, and hosted mornings from 1981 through 2002. He retired in 2005 and filled in until WGMS dropped the Classical format in 2006.

