

SYDNEY’s BELLWETHER return with their sophomore effort “Charade.” The track is based on the character KNIVES CHAU from SCOTT PILGRIM VS. THE WORLD, and the lyrics are from her perspective after she is dumped for RAMONA FLOWERS. The new track is the follow-up to their debut single “Shortsighted,” which was met with widespread support from global radio and received online praise. Can the new single get the same response? Check it out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News