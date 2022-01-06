Dean's retro glamour shot

Music industry veteran CHARLIE DEAN has joined 19th & GRAND RECORDS as Midwest Regional Promotion Mgr., effective immediately. 19th & GRAND VP/Promotion JIM MALITO made the announcement TODAY (1/6). She succeeds SUZANNE DURHAM, who left for a soon-to-be-announced opportunity.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of CHARLIE’s caliber join our 19th & GRAND promotion team and assist in taking TENILLE ARTS and the label to the next level,” said MALITO.

DEAN started her career handling on air duties, promotions and programming at KCMJ/PALM SPRINGS, CA before being hired as Promotion Director at WBOB (BOB 100)/MINNEAPOLIS. She was later hired as Divisional Country Marketing Manager for UNIVERSAL VIDEO & MUSIC DISTRIBUTION in MINNEAPOLIS in 1998 before transitioning to radio promotion for MCA NASHVILLE in 2001, later transitioning to sister label MERCURY NASHVILLE, where she worked as Midwest Regional until 2020 (NET NEWS 1/10/20).

DEAN remains based in MINNEAPOLIS, and can be reached at Charlie@19thandgrand.com or (612) 718-4406.

« see more Net News