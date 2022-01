New Year/New Clients

LOOSE CANNON COMMUNICATIONS honcho and voiceover pro DR. DAVE adds new stations to his client list. Just added are BONNEVILLE Rhythmic AC KBLX/SAN FRANCISCO and AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS1075)/DENVER.

DR. DAVE is represented by ATLAS TALENT. His website is www.loosecannon.net; reach DR. DAVE at (727) 423-7856.

