Solar (l), Kruckeburg (r) (Photo: Shining Light Family Photography)

Country singer/songwriter CJ SOLAR proposed to his girlfriend, COURTNEY KRUCKEBERG, at a New Year's Eve show in LAKE TAHOE. He welcomed her to the stage and got down on one knee to pop the question.

SOLAR met KRUCKEBERG, who is the Creative Mgr. at ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP in NASHVILLE, at a Whiskey Jam concert, where he was performing several years ago.

