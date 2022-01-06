Simms

COLUMBIA RECORDS has named STERLING SIMMS VP/A&R. The announcement was made this morning (01/06) by EVP/Head/A&R RANI HANCOCK. SIMMS was a DEF JAM recording artist earlier in his career. He started his publishing career at SONGS MUSIC PUBLISHING, where he held an A&R role, and then at UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING and ATOM FACTORY. He was most recently VP/A&R at HITCO MUSIC.

HANCOCK said, “STERLING’s multi-faceted experience as an A&R executive, publisher, GRAMMY nominated songwriter and former artist gives him a unique ability to relate to artists and creative partners on every level. We are thrilled to welcome him to the COLUMBIA A&R team.”

SIMMS added, “I have to thank RON and RANI for this opportunity. Starting off my publishing career at SONGS MUSIC PUBLISHING and now being back with RON at COLUMBIA is such a full-circle moment for me. I can’t wait to join the incredible team and be a part of making history for the artists and the label.”





