Hall In 1988 (Photo: Courtesy of Country Music Association)

Country legend TOM T. HALL, who died last SUMMER at the age of 85 (NET NEWS 8/23/21), succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to a newly-released autopsy report from the WILLIAMSON COUNTY [TN] MEDICAL EXAMINER.

According to People.com, the report "stated that a 911 call was placed at 11:15 a.m. that FRIDAY, with EMS responding to the scene. Paramedics confirmed death at approximately 1133 hours, due to obvious injuries."

HALL was a member of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME (class of 2008), the national SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (2019), the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (1978) and the INTERNATIONAL BLUEGRASS MUSIC HALL OF FAME (2018). He was a seven-time CMA AWARDS nominee in his career, and earned a BMI Icon award in 2012.

Perhaps his best-known composition, “Harper Valley PTA,” was a Pop and Country hit for JEANNIE C. RILEY in 1968 and earned HALL two of his six career GRAMMY AWARD nominations. He won a GRAMMY in 1972 in the Best Album Notes category for his “TOM T. HALL’s Greatest Hits” project. Numerous other artists recorded his compositions, including ALAN JACKSON, LORETTA LYNN, WAYLON JENNINGS, JOHNNY CASH, GEORGE JONES and many more.

