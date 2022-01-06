Zach Sang Moves On

ALL ACCESS confirms that WESTWOOD ONE has advised ZACH SANG SHOW affiliates that the nightly show has been terminated. ZACH launched the show in 2012, when he was just 19 years old.

According to an affiliate relations communication, a new nightly syndicated show, starring ELLIOT AND NINA, is set for a debut on MONDAY, JANUARY 17th, with the following quote: “We are excited to be launching ELLIOT AND NINA on MONDAY JANUARY 17th! They are two highly successful major market talents that will be taking the reins in 2022! The show will be LIVE, and will focus on the listeners, real life issues and social media connections.”

ZACH SANG fill-in host JOHNNY O will handle the show until ELLIOT AND NINA make their debut.

