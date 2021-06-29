Maxx

Everyone in the industry can relate. We all put so much pressure on ourselves at the beginning of a new year to set resolutions, knowing that it is a set up for failure. It's too much pressure and most of the time we fail immediately, causing nothing but discouragement.

MELISSA MAXX tackles that issue this week in her column "Watching The Wheels - Mindfulness For Mindless Times," giving us hope that searching for long-term growth in our lives is a much better approach than setting a bunch of different unrealistic resolutions.

For book lovers, she also recommends several books that can help with long-term growth, including her own, MINDFULNESS FOR PEOPLE WHO SUCK AT BEING MINDFUL. It's a quick easy read and an introduction to larger ideas and practices on personal development.

MELISSA also has a new children's book called MAGNIFICENT MILLY'S MAGICALLY MINDFUL DAY available through AMAZON. It's her first mindfulness book for kids.

