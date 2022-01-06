ZAC BROWN BAND will headline the fourth annual WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) Luncheon on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd, during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022). Other artists set to perform include JESSIE JAMES DECKER, MORGAN EVANS, CODY JOHNSON, RANDALL KING, DREW PARKER and MICHAEL RAY, with more to be announced soon.

“We are excited to be live and in-person with CRS again this year,” said WMN SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS. “What better way to celebrate than with these undeniable artists and their unforgettable performances? This will be a lunch you won’t want to miss!”

CRS 2022 will be held FEBRUARY 23-25TH. Registration is open here.

