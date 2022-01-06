Bartholomew

Podcaster BILL BARTHOLOMEW has joined CUMULUS News-Talk WPRO-A-WEAN (NEWSTALK 99.7 FM & AM 630 WPRO)/PROVIDENCE as APD/Executive Producer. BARTHOLOMEW hosts “THE BARTHOLOMEWTOWN PODCAST” and contributes to RHODE ISLAND PBS FOUNDATION PBS affiliate WSBE-TV (RHODE ISLAND PBS).

PD DOUG MACGUNNIGLE said, “I’m excited to welcome BILL to the team. His experience in the digital realm, standing in the community, and political savvy will add greatly to the success of WPRO and be a tremendous asset as we move into new and exciting frontiers, both on the air and beyond.”

BARTHOLOMEW added, “Joining the team at legendary platform WPRO on a daily basis is a tremendous opportunity for me, and one that I take extremely seriously. For nearly a century, WPRO has been a trusted source for southern New Englanders, and I look forward to collaborating with the station to expand the reach of my perspective and insight into the issues that are important to the region, introducing radio to a new audience, and expanding WPRO’s reach in the rapidly expanding digital space.”

