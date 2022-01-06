Sold

THE NEW YORK TIMES, citing "two people with knowledge of the matter," is reporting that its parent company, THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY, has agreed to buy THE ATHLETIC from founders ALEX MATHER and ADAM HANSMANN for about $550 million. The subscription-based sports website, founded in 2016, has been on the block for about a year and claims 1.2 million subscribers.

No details about how THE ATHLETIC will fit into the TIMES' structure have been reported. Both companies are very active in podcasting, with THE TIMES producing "THE DAILY" and acquiring SERIAL PRODUCTIONS in 2020 and THE ATHLETIC offering its own slate of podcasts, including a co-production with WONDERY, "THE LEAD," along with national and local/regional sports shows.

