Sold

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY has agreed to buy THE ATHLETIC from founders ALEX MATHER and ADAM HANSMANN for about $550 million. The subscription-based sports website, founded in 2016, has been on the block for about a year and claims 1.2 million subscribers. It will remain a stand-alone product as part of THE TIMES' subscription product line. The deal was earlier reported by THE NEW YORK TIMES before the official announcement on THURSDAY afternoon (1/6).

THE NEW YORK TIMES CO. Pres./CEO MEREDITH KOPIT LEVIEN said, “Acquiring THE ATHLETIC puts us in a position to be a global leader in sports journalism and offer English speakers around the world another reason to turn to the TIMES COMPANY to meet their daily news and life needs. THE TIMES already provides distinctive sports coverage for a general interest audience as part of our core report. As a stand-alone product, THE ATHLETIC will enable us to offer much more — extensive coverage for fans who seek a deep connection to and understanding of their favorite teams, leagues and players. With one of the largest dedicated teams of reporters covering sports globally and a commitment to everyday reporting, THE ATHLETIC is a great complement to THE TIMES.

“Strategically, we believe this acquisition will accelerate our ability to scale and deepen subscriber relationships. We are now in pursuit of a goal meaningfully larger than 10 million subscriptions and believe THE ATHLETIC will enable us to expand our addressable market of potential subscribers. Alongside our core news report, NEW YORK TIMES COOKING, NEW YORK TIMES GAMES, WIRECUTTER and AUDM, we’ll have a more robust offering to engage the millions of subscribers we already have and convert many more new ones among our 100 million-plus registered users. Ultimately, THE ATHLETIC helps further our vision of making THE NEW YORK TIMES the essential subscription for every person seeking to understand and engage with the world.”

MATHER and HANSMANN, who will stay on as THE ATHLETIC's GM/Co-President and COO/Co-President and will report to the TIMES' DAVID PERPICH (who will serve as Publisher of THE ATHLETIC), said in a joint statement, “We started THE ATHLETIC to bring fans closer to the teams, players and leagues they love through deep, immersive journalism and storytelling. Today marks a thrilling milestone for that dream, one realized because of the hard work of every single one of our employees. We are proud to have THE ATHLETIC become part of THE TIMES COMPANY’s family of subscription products. When we founded the company, we hoped to become the sports page for every city in the world. We’re excited to continue serving our avid subscribers as we grow and scale with the help of the most important journalistic organization and the leader in digital subscription news.”

Both companies are very active in podcasting, with THE TIMES producing "THE DAILY" and acquiring SERIAL PRODUCTIONS in 2020 and THE ATHLETIC offering its own slate of podcasts, including a co-production with WONDERY, "THE LEAD," along with national and local/regional sports shows.

