ALL ACCESS has learned that BONNEVILLE AC KOIT/SAN FRANCISCO Morning Host JOEY FORTMAN has exited the station. She was hired in MARCH of 2020 and today was her last day.

FORTMAN started REAL MOM MEDIA, an "Influencer Marketing Company" in 2008, employing over 250 contributors across the US and Canada. She will return to her area of expertise, helping talent grow as radio influencers as well as helping radio talent understand they are MORE than “lucky to have a job”.

FORTMAN said, "I spent over a decade building influential careers for highly talented women influencers & built my own career out of motherhood with 'Reality Moms.' My next plan is to save radio personalities from themselves, helping them to grow and expand their digital brands."

JOEY can be reached at Joey@RealMomMedia.com, @joeyfortman online, www.JoeyFortman.com and 610-324-9828.

