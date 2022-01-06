ALT 103.7 Playing More Music

AUDACY Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS has started the new year by playing 2022 Songs Commercial Free and highlighting on socials that the "Talk shows are off, REAL Alternative is on." The station pulled KLEIN & ALLY from AM Drive and THE CHURCH OF LAZLO from PM Drive in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/15/21).

"DALLAS listeners told us they wanted ALT 103-7 to focus on music, so we dropped the talk shows in NOVEMBER," said AUDACY RVP/Alternative Programming JOHN ALLERS. "Now that we're playing more music than ever; we decided to celebrate ALT 103-7’s new direction, by giving our listeners at least Two-Thousand-Twenty-Two commercial free songs to start 2022..probably even more songs, but we're not good at math."

IAN CAMFIELD is currently hosting middays from 10-2p in DALLAS with KEVAN KENNEY holding down nights from 6-11p and BRYCE in overnights, both syndicated from sister Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK.





