Global Expansion

AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS Triple A WAPS (THE SUMMIT)/ AKRON's "CRUSIN' THE DECADES" is now airing on shortwave station WRMI RADIO MIAMI INTERNATIONAL. The show, airing SUNDAYS at 5p (ET) on WRMI, is hosted by WAPS PD BRAD SAVAGE and plays one song per decade across a century of music.

SAVAGE said, "I've talked on AM, FM, carrier-current, and even the loudspeaker at the gas station, but I've never had my voice or music selections heard around the world on shortwave! It is a privilege and an honor to broadcast on RADIO MIAMI INTERNATIONAL's airwaves, and I am eager to see if we get any QSL cards from exotic listening locations."

« see more Net News