New NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CRO CURTIS LEGEYT marked the one-year anniversary of the JANUARY 6th insurrection by calling for support for local broadcast journalism while taking shots at "Big Tech" and reiterating the organization's argument for "leveling the playing field" to allow broadcasters to compete.

In a blog post at the NAB website, LEGEYT said that at the time of the CAPITOL riot, "the public was undoubtedly reminded of broadcasters’ critical role in bringing information to the public, especially during times of crisis. As misinformation runs rampant on social media, local radio and TV stations continue to bring the most trusted news to communities across the country. Millions of Americans have relied on broadcasters to be their eyes and ears during our nation’s most pivotal events."

LEGEYT touted broadcasters' public service commitment ("the rule rather than the exception") and its work during the pandemic, but warned, "With their dominance of the online advertising marketplace and opaque use of algorithms, Big Tech giants are threatening Americans’ access to quality local journalism. Broadcasters need a level playing field both to fairly compete for audience and advertising dollars with these tech behemoths, and to ensure we are fairly compensated when our locally focused content is accessed through their platforms." He added that the NAB "will continue to work with both sides of the aisle, as broadcasting is neither Democrat nor Republican, but local and trusted."

