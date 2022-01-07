Here Comes A Comet

ADAM MCKAY's allegorical apocalypse comedy "DON'T LOOK UP," presently among NETFLIX's top streaming movies, now has a companion "making-of" podcast.

"THE LAST MOVIE EVER MADE: THE DON'T LOOK UP PODCAST," produced by NETFLIX, MCKAY's HYPEROBJECT INDUSTRIES, and AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, is a six-part oral history of the making of the movie, including the difficulties of shooting during the pandemic; two episodes are posting TODAY (1/7) with the rest posting FRIDAYS through FEBRUARY 4th.

