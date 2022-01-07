BMG's BBR MUSIC GROUP has two current openings, Dir./Streaming and Dir./Digital Marking. Both positions are based in NASHVILLE.

The Dir./Streaming will, in part, develop digital marketing campaigns for the label group, schedule all digital and physical releases, gather audio assets for ingestion and participate in weekly production meetings to ensure all music is properly delivered and all assets are turned in. The Dir./Digital Marketing will be in charge of managing and developing a digital marketing infrastructure, implement systems, strategies and synergies for digital marketing and be a proactive and collaborative part of the digital team.

More information and a link to apply for the Dir./Streaming position is here. More information and a link to apply for the Dir./Digital Marketing position is here.

