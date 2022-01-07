Fresh off the back of their UK headline tour, which saw the band perform two sold out shows, MACCLESFIELD band CASSIA has shared a brand-new single, “Similar.” The new track is the very first taste of the band’s upcoming album on BMG. It was self-produced in the band's BERLIN studio and is said to be "a shining example of the band's knack for helplessly catchy melodies." It's main message according to lead singer ROB ELLIS: "If you wouldn't say it to someone's face, then you probably shouldn't say it at all." What do you think of the new single? Find out on today's PASSPORT APROVED.

