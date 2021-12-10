Premiering on January 30th

ARISTA RECORDS/MONUMNENT RECORDS, partners of FOX ENTERTAINMENT’s new, Country music-themed series MONARCH, have released the show's main theme song, "The Card You Gamble," performed by MONUMENT artist CAITLYN SMITH. This is the second released track from the series, coming after MONARCH star TRACE ADKINS' “A Country Boy Can Survive," which was released last month (NET NEWS 12/10/21).

The new track was written by THE LOVE JUNKIES (HILLARY LINDSEY, LORI McKENNA and LIZ ROSE), and produced by the series' executive music producer, ADAM ANDERS, and co-producer PEER ÅSTROM.

The series is set to premiere with a special, two-night event on SUNDAY, JANUARY 30th, following the NFC Championship, and will continue in its regular time slot on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st (NET NEWS 9/9/21).

“THE LOVE JUNKIES wrote an amazing song that encompasses the themes of our show both lyrically and musically, but stands on its own legs,” said ANDERS. “CAITLYN’s voice perfectly matches the sonic landscape that PEER and I wanted to create.”

“To jump into a song like ‘The Card You Gamble’ that has so much drama, suspense and mystery was such a fun experience,” said SMITH. “I love that THE LOVE JUNKIES wrote the song almost as its own character in the show. The music is so central to the storytelling in MONARCH, and I’m just excited and honored to be a part of it.”

Watch the series' extended trailer here.

