New Year Brings New Directions

The New Year brings some format readjustments to the BINNIE MEDIA/NEW HAMPSHIRE cluster.

The troika of simulcast FRANK FM stations, WLNH-F/LACONIA, WFNQ/NASHUA, and WBYY/SOMERSWORTH-PORTSMOUTH has segued from Classic Hits to Hot AC.

Down the hall, Top 40/M WJYY (105.5 JYY)/CONCORD is now Top 40 Rhythmic. BINNIE MEDIA/NEW HAMPSHIRE Dir./Brand Operations MICHAEL CZARNECKI tells ALL ACCESS that ELVIS DURAN’s morning show remains in place at WJYY.

