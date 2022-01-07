DAWN FM

FRONTIER MEDIA Hot AC KSBZ (MIX 103.1)/SITKA, AK and Hot AC KSUP (MIX 106.3)/JUNEAU, AK will become DAWN FM for the weekend in honor of THE WEEKND's new album with the same title, which dropped last night. The stations will feature tracks from the concept album with LIL WAYNE, QUINCY JONES, and SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, and narrations on a radio style "Last Contest" promo by JIM CARREY.

FRONTIER MEDIA USA ALASKA Dir./Programming CHUCK GEIGER said, "When you hear this, it screams being played on the radio."

