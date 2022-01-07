Oh, Look, A Beacon

Will talk radio ever change?

ALL ACCESS' PERRY MICHAEL SIMON hopes so, though he admits he might be alone in believing that there's a path forward for the format not in the hyper-partisan version that's dominated the format for years and has only intensified as the audience ages and shrinks, but in a more entertaining and diverse version that just doesn't exist in most markets. "I still hold out hope that talk radio will chart a different course," he writes, "that it will endeavor to entertain and that it will veer away from the destructive path it's taken over the decades and, especially, in the last few years. I am, of course, delusional, but it keeps me from screaming and breaking things."

This week's provocative "THE LETTER FROM ALL ACCESS NEWS-TALK-SPORTS" tries to point the way for talk radio to move away from election lies and vaccine misinformation and towards something more in tune with the audience beyond the hardcore. The image of today's talk radio as partisan, angry guys yelling falsehoods, SIMON says, is something that needs reassessment by the industry.

Can talk radio do better? Read PERRY's argument in this week's column by clicking here.

« see more Net News