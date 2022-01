The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION and CMA FOUNDATION have named their respective new officers, plus additions to their Boards of Directors for 2022. The 2022 CMA Board Officers are Chairman JIM BEAVERS of BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC, Pres. CHARLIE MORGAN of APPLE MUSIC, Pres. Elect VIRGINIA BUNETTA of G-MAJOR MANAGEMEMT and Sec./Treasurer KELLA FARRIS of FARRIS, SELF & MOORE, LLC.

New CMA board members for 2022 include REACH LLC’s LINDSAY BERTELLI; FLOOD, BUMSTEAD, McCREADY, & McCARTHY’s JAMIE CHEEK; SONY MUSIC CANADA’s WARREN COPNICK; COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS' R.J. CURTIS; musician JENEE FLEENOR; SEMMEL CONCERTS ENETERTAINMENT's SINA HALL; MAKE WAKE ARTISTS’ CHRIS KAPPY; BRIDGESTONE ARENA/NASHVILLE PREDATORS’ DAVID KELLS; BROTHERS OSBORNE’s TJ OSBORNE; BMI’s SHANNON SANDERS; SPOTIFY’s BRITTANY SCHAFFER and BIG LOUD RECORDS’ CANDICE WATKINS. See the full board here.

New CMA FOUNDATION board members for 2022 include BEAVERS, GENER8TORS’ STEPHEN PARKER, WME’s JAY WILLIAMS, artist ASHLEY McBRYDE and THE GREENROOM’s TYNE PARRISH.

Those new members join existing board members ALDINE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT’s ERIC JIMINEZ, GIRILLA MARKETING’s JENNIE SMYTHE, GALANTE ENTERTAINMENT’s JOE GALANTE, non-profit exec. MENDELL GRINTER, LITTLE BIG TOWN’s KAREN FAIRCHILD, PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS' RON SAMUELS, artist CHRIS YOUNG and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE’S MIKE DUNGAN.

The 2022 CMA FOUNDATION Chair is SMYTHE and the Vice Chair is GRINTER.

