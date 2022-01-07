Launching Saturday January 8th

DJ KENNY DOPE is launching FULL SPECTRUM RADIO on APPLE MUSIC HITS. The world-renowned DJ, producer, artist, and remixer KENNY (DOPE) GONZALEZ is opening the vault to his legendary record collection for APPLE MUSIC listeners for his brand new radio show which will air weekly, every SATURDAY night.

As the title suggests, listeners can expect a full spectrum of genres, including house, hip-hop, R&B, reggae, Latin, jazz, disco, funk, soul, and more. FULL SPECTRUM RADIO will air on APPLE MUSIC HITS every SATURDAY night at 7p (PT), beginning tomorrow, JANUARY 8th. On the inaugural episode, DJ KENNY DOPE takes listeners on a musical journey full of Hip Hop classics from BIG DADDY KANE, BRAND NUBIAN, ICE-T, ICE CUBE, J DILLA, MOS DEF, NAS, POOR RIGHTEOUS TEACHERS, STEZO, UPTOWN and more.

KENNY DOPE said, "I’m super excited to tap into my record collection and bring Full Spectrum Radio to Apple Music Hits. It brings me back to my teenage years of making mixtapes when I was 15 years old working at Brooklyn Music Center. My musical palette has grown so much over the past 30 years and I plan to share that with listeners every week. We going to cover the full spectrum of music that has shaped and guided my career.”

Listen live for free at or anytime on-demand with an Apple Music subscription





« see more Net News