BENZTOWN AUDIO has produced a Tribute to SIDNEY POITIER, the OSCAR-winning actor, director, ambassador and activist, who has died at 94 years old. POITIER, was the first Black man to win an ACADEMY AWARD, and paved the way for Black actors in film. He earned his Best Actor OSCAR in 1964 for his role in LILIES OF THE FIELD.

POITIER was also praised for his portrayal of a Black doctor engaged to a white woman in 1967's GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER, starring opposite KATHARINE HEPBURN and SPENCER TRACY. In 1967, he played PHILADELPHIA detective VIRGIL TIBBS in the Southern crime drama IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT. It was a character he would reprise in two sequels. POITIER also memorably played an inner-city teacher in TO SIR, WITH LOVE, his third film in 1967.

Beginning in the 1970s, POITIER directed a number of films, including UPTOWN SATURDAY NIGHT and LET'S DO IT AGAIN with BILL COSBY, and directed the hit comedy STIR CRAZY, starring RICHARD PRYOR and GENE WILDER, in 1980. POITIER retired from acting in 1997, and went on to serve as the non-resident Bahamian ambassador to JAPAN until 2007. In 2002, 38 years after receiving his best actor, OSCAR, POITIER was given an honorary ACADEMY AWARD for his "remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human being." In 2009, Pres. OBAMA awarded him the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, the US' highest civilian honor. POITIER is survived by his wife, JOANNA SHIMKUS, and six daughters.

The BENZTOWN AUDIO Tribute to SIDNEY POITIER was voiced by KENNY SMOOV, written by BILL ROYAL, and produced by ROYCE STEVENSON.

