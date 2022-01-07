-
Former Boss Jock Billy Pearl Has Died At 71
BILLY PEARL, who was a Boss Radio personality in the 60s and 70s at KHJ, KKDJ, KIQQ and KRLA in LOS ANGELES, as well as KFMB/SAN DIEGO before transitioning to Talk radio, has died at 71. PEARL had been battling cancer since NOVEMBER 2019.
PEARL became a lawyer as his on-air career wound down and in 2000, he launched LBREPORT.COM, covering LONG BEACH, CA politics.
