Glanville (Photo: ESPN)

ESPN RADIO has one returning announcer and one new addition for its schedule of MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL broadcasts this season (end of lockout permitting).

JON "BOOG" SCIAMBI, also the television voice of the CHICAGO CUBS on MARQUEE SPORTS NETWORK, will return for his 13th season as ESPN's SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL play-by-play voice, and he will be joined this season by his CUBS TV colleague, ESPN baseball analyst, NEW YORK TIMES and THE ATHLETIC contributor, and former PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES, CHICAGO CUBS, and TEXAS RANGERS outfielder DOUG GLANVILLE, joining the radio broadcasts for his first season. GLANVILLE replaces another former major league outfielder, CHRIS SINGLETON.

Game coverage will also feature reports from ESPN baseball reporters MARLY RIVERA, BUSTER OLNEY, and TIM KURKJIAN.

