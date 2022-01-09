WJFX Kicks Out The Old School Jams

The words “10 Year Challenge” are all over social media and ADAMS RADIO GROUP Top 40 WJFX (HOT 107.9)/FT. WAYNE Brand Manager ROBBIE MACK jumped in with both feet this past weekend.

He told ALL ACCESS, “My first thought was to post a simple graphic with an old logo and a new logo, but we were using this logo by 2012 so that wouldn’t work. That’s when it hit me like an epiphany…we should play big hits from 10 years ago! Duh…I mean, duh. Sometimes the best ideas are the simplest.”

MACK added, “The idea came to me late in the morning FRIDAY (1/7) to do a ’10 Year Challenge’ weekend on HOT 107.9, which is obviously late in the game. Our voice guy, BC, turned my script around super quick and I produced up the sweepers and scheduled the songs. Our night jock, MASON, got to work on a graphic and we had it all on the air by 4pm. We played 3-4 songs per hour from 2012 thru the weekend.”

Artists heard on the “10 Year Challenge” weekend included: ONE DIRECTION, MAROON 5, KATY PERRY, FUN., THE WANTED, THE LUMINEERS, NICKI MINAJ, RIHANNA, GOTYE, FLO RIDA CARLY RAE JEPSEN ALICIA KEYS, LMFAO, DEMI LOVATO, COBRA STARSHIP, P!NK, TINIE TEMPAH, and JEREMIH, among many others.

MACK added, “Wow, some bangers! 2012 was a great year for music. These were the songs our listeners were listening to right here on HOT1079. I’m thankful for everyone on my team that we were able to pull it off at the last minute and do what radio should do … be local, topical, relevant, creative and fun.”

« see more Net News