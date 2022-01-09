Calling All Sales Reps

RAINMAKER PATHWAY CONSULTING WORKS President LOYD FORD invites you to a special live event in the CLUBHOUSE app in the group THE ENCOURAGERS™ this coming THURSDAY, JANUARY 13 at 2p (ET)/11a (PT).

FORD said, “Look for us to share actionable ideas, strategies and opportunities to boost your revenue in the first half of 2022.”

Co-hosts for the event:

LOYD FORD, RAINMAKER PATHWAY CONSULTING WORKS.

ALEC DRAKE, sales content creator, consulting services and yield management insights at ALECDRAKE.COM.

Sales Management/Revenue Partners:

CHUCK WOOD, DELTA MEDIA CORP VP/GM, serving LAFAYETTE and ALEXANDRIA, LA.

SCOTT HOWARD, GSM FEDERATED MEDIA’s WOWO/FT. WAYNE, IN.

FORD added, “This event is designed to encourage market managers, sales managers and local radio sellers in Q1 and beyond. We all know what the last two years has been like, but it’s worth exploring the perspectives from sales experts in different markets on THE ENCOURAGERS™ on CLUBHOUSE live on JANUARY 13th. This is literally a sales-only event."

DRAKE said, “Anyone can listen on their smartphone no matter where they are on JANUARY 13th. We plan to do a quarterly live sales only event on THE ENCOURAGERS™. This is the first one with interesting guests, actionable ideas to help your sales team and individual sellers. Doing this quarterly gives you new encouragement and resources as a sales manager, market manager or local seller.”

If you are on the CLUBHOUSE app, find THE ENCOURAGERS™ and join now. If you are not yet on CLUBHOUSE, grab it in your app store (it’s free). Then, THURSDAY, JANUARY 13 at 2p (ET)/11a (PT) the conversation starts.

No one has invited you to CLUBHOUSE yet? Click here.

Need more information? Call FORD at (864) 448-4169 or email him here.

