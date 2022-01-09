Michael Lang (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

MICHAEL LANG, the visionary organizer and producer of WOODSTOCK, the 1969 music festival that became a cultural touchstone for a generation, has died of complications from lymphoma in NEW YORK CITY at 77 years old.

While LANG enjoyed a long career in music as a producer of rock concerts and a manager of artists such as BILLY JOEL and JOC COCKER, he will always be remembered as the curly-haired, bare-chestred, motorcycle-riding idealist with the cherubic smile who envisioned a weekend of peace, love and music that personified the cultural and political idealism of baby boomers who were marching for civil rights and against the war in VIETNAM.

LANG told me in 2019, "In 1969, the bands at WOODSTOCK were all part of the counterculture. They were very much involved in our lives. It wasn’t just entertainment; it was more about the social issues. They were part of our generation. WOODSTOCK offered an environment for people to express their better selves, if you will. Give them that, and it seems to work. It was probably the most peaceful event of its kind in history. And that was because of expectations and what people wanted to create there."

Music was the method and LANG always said he;d always dreamed of creating a concert somewhere in the countryside, where friends could gather and enjoy music the way he did. What LANG, ARTIE KORNFELD and their partners -- JOEL ROSEMAN and JOHN ROBERTS -- originally planned as a concert for no more than 50,000 people soon became a three-day event with more than 450,000 people, which spawned a hit documentary and platinum three-album set.

As LANG himself told me in 2019 at the time of the 50th anniversary, "The thing about the first WOODSTOCK... it did seem like there were forces at work beyond our ken."

WOODSTOCK was the start of the modern era in rock and music concert promotion, with lighting and sound innovations by CHIP MONCK and BILL HANLEY, respectively, security, and recording and video technologies that were born at WOODSTOCK and continue to this day.

NEW YORK TIMES reporter BARNEY COLLIER famously noted that LANG's "preternatural calm and unflappable demeanor" kept everyone on the 400-member staff calm in the face of one potential calamity after another.

LANG wasn't quite as successful with WOODSTOCK '94 or WOODSTOCK '99, despite the fact both festival made money. LANG also produced a show in BERLIN, the night after the Wall fell, with people from both WEST and EAST BERLIN coming together for the first time in a generation. LANG had been in BERLIN with singer JOE COCKER, continuing ongoing negotiations with the EAST GERMAN authorities for the right to produce a concert on that side of the wall.

LANG had high hopes for the 50th anniversary of WOODSTOCK in 2019, but failed to pull off the anniversary festival The anniversary was marked with books and documentaries all around the world as well as other music celebrations. In SEPTEMBER 2019, he was honored with the LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD from the MUHAMMAD ALI FOUNDATION.

Reflecting on the first WOODSTOCK's cultural influence, include the start of SILICON VALLEY, LANG mused to me, "Build it and they will come. MAX YASGUR’s was our very own field of dreams. That was not the original intent of WOODSTOCK It was a commercial venture meant to make money for our partners. I was concerned to do something that married art and commerce in a time when the counterculture was saying this music belonged to them and paying for it was a rip-off in a way that was fair and balanced, that you got more than you gave. I thought people would be OK with that. Our initial motto was you could come whether you had money or not. Of course, it didn’t turn out that way because everybody got in for free."

LANG also authored the NEW YORK TIMES bestseller "The Road to WOODSTOCK," along with HOLLY GEORGE-WARREN.

LANG is survived by his wife TAMARA and his five children, SHALA, LARIANN, MOLLY, HARRY and LASZLO. Shala,

