MARILYN BERMAN, who with her husband, ALAN BERGMAN, wrote the lyrics to hit songs including "The Way We Were" and "The Windmills Of Your Mind," winning three ACADEMY AWARDS, three EMMY AWARDS and a GRAMMY, died on SATURDAY (1/8) at her home in LOS ANGELES at 93 from respiratory failure.

Through the years, the BERMANS set their lyrics to songs by composers MARVIN HAMLISCH, MICHEL LEGRAND, as well as the opening credits to hit TV shows like "Maude," "Good Times" and "Alice."

The BERGMANS and HAMLISCH won the 1974 best-song OSCAR for “The Way We Were,” from the BARBRA STREISAND-ROBERT REDFORD romance of the same name, with the soundtrack album earning the pair their only GRAMMY. Their other best-song winner, “The Windmills Of Your Mind” was written with LEGRAND for the 1968 film “The Thomas Crown Affair.” Their third Oscar was for the score of STREISAND’s 1983 film “Yentl,” also written with LEGRAND.

A frequent collaborator, STREISAND released an album of the BERGMANS’ songs, “What Matters Most,” in 2011. The compilation “SINATRA Sings ALAN & MARILYN BERGMAN” was released in 2019.

MARILYN and ALAN won three EMMY AWARDS: for the score of the 1976 TV movie “Sybil,” written with LEONARD ROSENMAN; “Ordinary Miracles,” written with HAMLISCH and performed by STREISAND in a 1995 concert special; and “A Ticket To Dream,” another HAMLISCH collaboration, written for AFI’s 1998 special “100 Years … 100 Movies.” Their hit “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” best known as a duet by NEIL DIAMOND (who wrote the music) and STREISAND, was originally written for NORMAN LEAR’s short-lived series “All That Glitters.”

MARILYN BERGMAN was the first woman to serve as President of ASCAP, from 1994 to 2009.

Wrote TOM DeSAVIA, who worked with BERGMAN at ASCAP, on INSTAGRAM, "She was the very definition of a badass. A fiercely powerful and unrelenting advocate for her fellow songwriters and composers, kind, smart as anyone I've ever known and a loud political voice. She was a FORCE. Together with her soulmate ALAN, they left their mark on this worked in the most indelible way."

The BROOKLYN native got her start when a school friend introduced her to an uncle, BOB RUSSELL, who wrote the lyrics to the DUKE ELLINGTON hit “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” and would later write the lyrics to “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.” She regularly went to his home after school to play piano for him as he wrote.

By the time she graduated NYU with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and ENGLISH, she had set aside ideas of a music career and planned to become a psychologist. But a fateful fall down a flight of stairs, breaking her shoulder, sent her to L.A. to stay with her parents, who urged her to move there. So had RUSSELL, and when she looked him up he suggested that she do some songwriting herself. Unable to play the piano because of her injury, she recalled many years later, she decided to write lyrics instead.

Working under the name MARILYN KEITH, she was introduced to ALAN BERGMAN, and their musical partnership led to marriage two years later. When asked on TV how she and her husband managed to work together while staying married, she said: “The way porcupines make love. Carefully.”

The BERGMANS were inducted in the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME in 1980 and jointly received a TRUSTEES AWARD from THE RECORDING ACADEMY in 2013.

MARILYN is survived by her husband ALAN, daughter JULIE and granddaughter.

