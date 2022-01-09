Sinead O'Connor (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

SINEAD O'CONNOR's 17-year-old son, SHANE O'CONNOR, died after disappearing last week, apparently by suicide, as his mother revealed on TWITTER: "My beautiful son, NEVI'IM NESTA ALI SHANE O'CONNOR, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with GOD. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Her management company 67, confirmed the death, "Regrettably, we can confirm that SINEAD’s son SHANE has indeed passed. We would politely ask that the utmost respect and compassion be observed at this most difficult time for SINEAD and family."

The troubled teenager had apparently been on suicide watch at a hospital in DUBLIN, according to tweets posted on his mother's personal TWITTER account.

She blamed the hospital for letting him "out of their grasp."

SINEAD O'CONNOR had pleaded with her son on TWITTER, "SHANE, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the GARDAI and let’s get you to hospital."

