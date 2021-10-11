Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Adele 'Easy' On Top For 6th Week; Glass Animals Top 3; Neiked x Mae Muller x Polo G Top 10; Adele 'God' Top 15; Pitbull, Swedish House Mafia, Acraze Top 20

* ADELE holds the top spot at Top 40 for a 6th straight week with "Easy On Me"

* GLASS ANIMALS hit the top 3 with "Heat Waves," moving 4*-3* at +472 spins

* NEIKED X MAE MULLER X POLO G go top 10 with "Better Days," leaping 11*-10* at 209 spins

* ADELE now has two in the top 15 with "Oh My God," up 17*-15* and is up 455 spins

* Three songs enter the top 20, led by PITBULL, who leaps 21*-18* with "I Feel Good," featuring A. WATTS & DWTS, his first top 20 hit since 2016

* SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA and THE WEEKND go 22*-19* with "Moth To A Flame," up 250 spins

* ACRAZE rises 23*-20* with "Do It To It," featuring CHERISH, and +194 spins

* DOJA CAT leaps 31*-27* with "Woman," up 726 spins

* THE WEEKND is back with "Sacrifice," debuting at 37* with 689 spins

* JUICE WRLD enters at 39* with "Wandered To LA," featuring JUSTIN BIEBER

Rhythmic: Latto Retains Top Spot; Bruno/Anderson/Silk Sonic Rise; Moneybagg Yo Top 15; French Montana, Juice WRLD/Bieber Top 20

* LATTO remains atop the Rhythmic chart for a third week with "Big Energy" and up 203 spins

* CKAY remains in the runner up spot with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah") and is +141 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON. PAAK/SILK SONIC move 7*-6* with "Smokin’ Out The Window" and are at +217 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO hits the top 15 with "Scorpio" rising 16*-15* and up 136 spins

* JUICE WRLD and JUSTIN BIEBER are top 20 with "Wandered To LA" up 23*-20* and +121 spins

* KODAK BLACK and SYKO BOB leap 32*-26* with "Super Gremlin" up 287 spins

* SZA surges 38*-30* with "I Hate U" up 293 spins

* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN debut at 36* with "Peru" up 285 spins

* HXLLYWOOD enters at 39* with "Sneaky Link 2.0"

* NLE CHOPPA comes on at 40* with "Jumpin'"

Urban: Wale/J. Cole New #1; Latto, Moneybagg Yo, CKAY Rising; Quavo/Yung Miami Top 15; Drake/21 Savage Top 20

* WALE and J. COLE take over the top spot with "Poke It Out," moving 5*-1* and are +897 spins

* LATTO leaps 8*-6* with "Big Energy" and are up 452 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO motors 9*-7* with "Scorpio" and are +555 spins

* CKAY climbs 10*-8* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah,"), and is up 501 spins

* QUAVO hits the top 15 with "Strub The Ground," featuring YUNG MIAMI, up 16*-15* at +112 spins

* DRAKE enters the top 20 with "Knife Talk," featuring 21 SAVAGE, moving 21*-20* and was +202 spins

* KANYE WEST leaps 33*-26* with "Off The Grid," up 318 spins

* KODAK BLACK scores the top debut at 35* with "Super Gremlin," featuring SYKO BOB, up 354 spins

* SZA enters at 39* with "I Hate U" and is up 259 spins

Hot AC: Adele 'Easy' Holds Top Spot; Sheeran Holds Two In Top Five; Bieber Rises Inside Top 10; Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G Top 15

* ADELE retains the top spot at Hot AC with "Easy On Me" for an eighth week

* ED SHEERAN continues to have two of the top five as "Shivers" is at #3 and is +181 spins with "Bad Habits" remaining at #5

* JUSTIN BIEBER rises 10*-8* with "Ghost," up 196 spins

* ADELE is about to have two in the top 10 as "Oh My God," moving 13*-11* and she is up 148 spins

* NEIKED X MAE MULLER X POLO G go top 15 with "Better Days," up 16*-15* and was up 198 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND enter the top 20 with "One Right Now," moving 21*-20*

* JENNIFER LOPEZ scores the top debut at 37* with "On My Way"

* GAYLE enters at 39* with "abcdefu"

* TAYLOR SWIFT debuts at 40* with "All Too Well (Taylor's Version,")

Active Rock: Nita Strauss/David Draiman New #1; Jack White Top 5; Bring Me The Horizon Top 10; All Good Things Top 15

* NITA STRAUSS and DAVID DRAIMAN take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Dead Inside"

* JACK WHITE goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "Taking Me Back" at +53 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON enter the top 10, up 11*-10* with "DiE4U"

* ALL GOOD THINGS go top 15 with "The Comeback," featuring CRAIG MABBITT of ESCAPE THE FATE, up 18*-15*

* MAMMOTH WVH go top 20 with "Epiphany," up 22*-19* and +58 spins

* TRIVIUM also hit the top 20 with "Feast Of Fire," up 21*-20*

* FALLING IN REVERSE debuts at 36* with "Zombified" with 184 spins

* ZERO 9:36 enter at 39* with "I'm Not"

* MEMPHIS MAY FIRE debut at 40* with "Somebody"

Alternative: Lumineers Remain On Top; Twenty One Pilots Top 3; Regrettes Rise

* LUMINEERS spend a 4th week at #1 with "BRIGHTSIDE," up 193 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS go top 3 with "The Outside," climbing 4*-3* and are +199 spins

* THE REGRETTES go 18*-16* with "Monday," up 127 spins

* WAR ON DRUGS move 24*-22* with "I Don't Live Here Anymore," up 136 spins

* RUFUS DU SOL debuts at 37* with "On My Knees" at +272 spins

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS debut at 40* with "Ramon Ayala"

Triple A: Lumineers Return To #1; Courtney Barnett Top 5; Adele Top 15; The Record Company Top 20

* LUMINEERS return to the top spot with "BRIGHTSIDE," and are now there for the eighth time in 11 weeks

* COURTNEY BARNETT goes top 5 with "Write A List Of Things To.."

* ADELE hits the top 15 with "Oh My God," moving 17*-15* and are +20 spins

* THE RECORD COMPANY enter the top 20 with "Never Leave You," rising 21*-19*

