WARNER MUSIC UK has been promoted to LINDA WALKER to SVP/Commercial, UK & EUROPE. WALKER joins WARNER MUSIC UK's senior management team, reporting to WMUK CEO TONY HARLOW. WALKER succeeds DEREK ALLEN, who retired in 2021.

WALKER commented, "I’m excited to step up into this new role. The music industry is moving faster than ever and we have to be nimble to thrive. But at the same time, it still all comes down to putting out great music and convincing others it’s as special as you know it is. I’m also excited to be part of the senior management team at WMUK, so I can help move us forward as a company."

WALKER went on to say, "I want to thank TONY for the opportunity and DEREK for his support and friendship over the years. I’ve learnt a lot from him and hope to live up to his expectations!"

HARLOW said, "LINDA is a prized member of the WARNER MUSIC family, and I’m glad that we can recognise her long-term contribution in this way. LINDA joined the music industry when only a handful of women were working in commercial teams, which makes her achievements even more impressive. She continues to bring determination, passion, and business acumen to everything she does, including her role as Co-Chair of our WOMEN OF WARNER employee resource group. While LINDA has already had a hand in changing our company culture for the better, I can’t wait to add her voice, passion, and wisdom to our UK senior management team so that we can bring about positive change even faster."

HARLOW added, "I can’t thank DEREK ALLEN enough for what he has done for the business at WARNER, and before that at EMI. We are losing a key strategist, which is important, but a great friend, which matters more. It was a bitter pill when he decided to retire, but we all hope to see him again often and wish him and his family all the best."

