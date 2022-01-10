Radio Stories

CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK has launched its own podcast with stories about the radio and music industries. "THE RADIO DAZE PODCAST" is hosted by the syndicator's Pres./Programming and Operation MARK MCCRAY.

“Our radio and record industry needs a fun podcast, one that reminds us about the fun and funny things we’ve experienced. One of my favorite things to do when talking to my colleagues is hearing their crazy and interesting radio stories,” said MCCRAY. “This podcast will have you smiling like there's a coat-hanger in your mouth!”

The show debuts this week with three episodes, including guest appearances with TONY SCOTT and SMOKEY RIVERS, and will post new episodes on WEDNESDAYS in future weeks. Find it here or here.

