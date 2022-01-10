Saget (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

BENZTOWN has produced and shared an audio tribute to late comedian, actor and TV host BOB SAGET. SAGET was found dead SUNDAY (1/9), in his ORLANDO, FL hotel room.

SAGET, the star of "FULL HOUSE," "FULLER HOUSE," and "AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS" and the narrator of "HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER," had performed SATURDAY (1/8) in PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL before passing away. He was also a podcast host, fronting an interview show, "BOB SAGET'S HERE FOR YOU," for ALL THINGS COMEDY.

Hear BENZTOWN's BOB SAGET Audio Tribute, written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by ROYCE STEVENSON, here.

« see more Net News