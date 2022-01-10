Bender

MARTY BENDER, who served as Exec. Producer of the syndicated “THE BOB & TOM SHOW” while OM/PD of its flagship iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WFBQ (Q95)/INDIANAPOLIS, has returned to the WESTWOOD ONE show as a consultant for its Affiliate Services team, advising the show and its affiliates on growth strategies, development of new content, and use of existing content for digital platforms.

The show’s COO JOHN KESLER said, “Listeners consume more hours of content in countless ways, and now more than ever, they want to control when they consume it. 2022 is just the beginning of a huge change in how radio will evolve to meet listener demands. In addition to already being well-staffed and well-positioned for this evolution, we are thrilled to offer MARTY BENDER as a content and strategy partner to each and every one of our 100+ affiliates. As far as I know, no other syndicated radio show has ever made this service available to their affiliate stations.

“MARTY has the unique advantage and perspective of not only being a big part of the show for many years, but also recently programmed our largest affiliate.”

BENDER, the veteran PD who launched his WORST CONSULTANT EVER consultancy after five years as PD and midday host at CUMULUS Classic Rock WOFX (92.5 THE FOX)/CINCINNATI, added, “Thank you to (host) TOM GRISWOLD and JOHN KESLER for reprogramming my key fob to let me back in.”

