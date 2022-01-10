Fundraisers

Fundraisers during 2021 by CUMULUS MEDIA/DALLAS pulled in donations of $1,767,990 for charities in the DALLAS-FORT WORTH Metroplex, the cluster announced MONDAY (1/10).

Charities benefitting from the events include, COOK CHILDREN’S MEDICAL CENTER/CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK, NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK, COMMUNITY PARTNERS OF DALLAS, AUSTIN STREET CENTER, DENTON STATE SUPPORTED LIVING CENTER, SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEXAS, DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. ARTS ACADEMY OF DALLAS, CHARLES E. NASH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF FORT WORTH, CORNERSTONE CLOTHES CLOSET, PATRIOT PAWS SERVICE DOGS, THE SENIOR SOURCE, AT LAST! URBAN BOARDING, BROOKLYN’S RODEO ADVENTURES, and HOPE SUPPLY CO.

Regional VP DAN BENNETT said, “Once again the listeners of our six CUMULUS DALLAS radio stations stepped up with incredible generosity with nearly $1.8 million in cash to serve our community needs. A special thank you to our staff for the long hours and work to make this possible. Our staff members truly embrace our mission to help our community and the results are significant and change lives for the better.”

The cluster includes Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF), Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3), News-Talk WBAP-A, Sports KTCK-A-F (SPORTSRADIO 96.7FM/1310AM THE TICKET), News-Talk KLIF-A, and Top 40 KLIF-F (HOT 93.3).

« see more Net News