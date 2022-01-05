Cornish (Photo: Eslah Attar / NPR)

AUDIE CORNISH's destination after leaving NPR (NET NEWS 1/5) will be CNN+, the news network's new subscription streaming service, where the former "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" co-host will serve as an anchor and correspondent as well as hosting a podcast for CNN AUDIO and making appearances on the flagship CNN network. She will be based in WASHINGTON and will start with CNN in FEBRUARY.

CORNISH said, "I am very excited to join CNN and the CNN+ team. There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them. CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it."

“We are thrilled to welcome AUDIE to CNN+ and CNN Audio," said CNN EVP/Chief Digital Officer ANDREW MORSE. "Her voice has been such an important part of the lives of so many people, and the perspective, integrity and grace that have been hallmarks of her career will make her such an important addition to our teams.”

