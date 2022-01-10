Paige

Former iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX/NASHVILLE midday host AMY PAIGE has joined crosstown CUMULUS Country WKDF (103.3 COUNTRY) in the same capacity, effective TODAY (1/10). PAIGE departed WSIX in 2020 after nine years on the job (NET NEWS 10/29/20). WKDF has had an airshift vacancy since the departure of afternoon host TONI MARIE in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/26/21); TYLER REESE has been handling a 10a-3p shift and now shifts to afternoons (3-7p) while PAIGE’s show will air from 10a-2p.

In her 25-year radio career, PAIGE has been an air personality for SIRIUS XM’s THE HIGHWAY and PRIME COUNTRY channels, did mornings and middays at Hot AC WRQX (MIX 107.3)/WASHINGTON, DC, and was an air personality at Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON, DC and Country WYNY/NEW YORK.

CUMULUS NASHVILLE Programming Operation Mgr. CHARLIE COOK said, “We are fortunate to be able to bring AMY into the CUMULUS NASHVILLE family. We continue to build a team that will appeal to the Country radio listener in Middle TENNESSEE. AMY is a friend on the radio to so many fans who will fall right back into joining her on 103.3 COUNTRY.”

Added PAIGE, “My heart is soaring at the thought of reconnecting with NASHVILLE. I’ve missed the music, the people and all the joy that comes with being on-air in our magical city. On top of that, I get to join a lineup of incredible talent who also happen to be people I care about and respect. This is a dream come true. I am truly grateful for CHARLIE COOK and [VP/Market Mgr.] ALLISON WARREN inviting me to the 103.3 COUNTRY family. Feels like I’m home again.”

Congratulate PAIGE here.

« see more Net News