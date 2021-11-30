Ray (Photo: Sean Hagwell)

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA's MICHAEL RAY for landing the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, "Whiskey And Rain."

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS and VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, WEA Dir./National Radio & Streaming SHARI ROTH, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH; WEA Mgrs./Regional Radio & Streaming CHRIS FABIANI, DIANE MONK, STEPHANIE HAGERTY and RAY MARINER, and Coord./Radio & Streaming KAYLA BURNETT.

